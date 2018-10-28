Post (POST) Shares Down 5.1%

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.55. 1,134,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 737,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.
The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,951,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.