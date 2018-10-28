Post (POST) Shares Down 5.1%

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.55. 1,134,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 737,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,951,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

