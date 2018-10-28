Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125.08 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $125.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00052273 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, Mercatox and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00250429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.56 or 0.09658872 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

