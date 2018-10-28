POLY AI 1-Day Volume Hits $125.00 (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 113.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. POLY AI has a market cap of $277.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLY AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POLY AI has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00250442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.45 or 0.09602311 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. The official website for POLY AI is polynetwork.org . POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling POLY AI

POLY AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

