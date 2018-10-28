Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Price Target to $217.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $217.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,779.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,098 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $365,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $6,135,340 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

