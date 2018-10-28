Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Navistar International Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navistar International in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE NAV opened at $31.36 on Friday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 1,346.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.