Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.65. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $974.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Williams Capital increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of PNW traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. 945,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 252.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

