Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,340.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $3,340.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00249874 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.85 or 0.09477669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

