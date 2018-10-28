Philosopher Stones (PHS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,591.00

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Philosopher Stones has a total market cap of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philosopher Stones should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

