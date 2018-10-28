PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.81

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

In related news, Director Linda Tufts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

