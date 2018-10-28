Phantomx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $24,660.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.02420984 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017955 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000398 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003670 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000649 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000844 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 32,431,395 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.