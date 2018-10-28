PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Santander upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,897,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,932,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.26 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 268,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $10,653,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 101.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.