Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $24,545,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

In related news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $153,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $255,147.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,233 shares of company stock worth $2,521,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.18. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

