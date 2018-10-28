Palo Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,049 Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 164,561 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $9,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $6,076,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 55,315.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.33. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

