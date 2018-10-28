Palo Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,265 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

