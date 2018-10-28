Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and RadiSys (RSYS) Head-To-Head Survey

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadiSys has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and RadiSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -6.51% -4.12% -0.73% RadiSys -41.30% -201.99% -20.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and RadiSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $2.27 billion 7.69 -$147.90 million ($0.55) -337.11 RadiSys $133.77 million 0.45 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -2.78

RadiSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadiSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Palo Alto Networks and RadiSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 5 31 1 2.84 RadiSys 0 3 0 0 2.00

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $241.03, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. RadiSys has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given RadiSys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RadiSys is more favorable than Palo Alto Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of RadiSys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of RadiSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats RadiSys on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. In addition, the company provides support services; and professional services, including application traffic management, solution design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and classroom-style education training services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC). It also offers FlowEngine, which comprises data plane traffic distribution products that classify and distribute session data flows to network processing resources. In addition, the company develops telecommunications products and applications; and DCEngine products include open-based rack-scale systems that provide transformation to cloud based compute, storage, networking fabrics, and open source hardware and software. Further, it offers legacy embedded products, including ATCA, computer-on-module express, and rack mount servers that enable the control and movement of data in 3G and LTE telecom networks and provide the hardware enablement for network elements applications; enable image processing capabilities for healthcare markets; and enable energy-efficient computing capabilities for industrial deployments. The company sells its products through direct sales, distributors, sales representatives, and system integrators in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Radisys Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.