Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q3 guidance at $0.35-0.79 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.66-1.72 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $219,761.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $132,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $485,487. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

