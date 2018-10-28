Oritani Financial (ORIT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

ORIT stock remained flat at $$15.21 during trading on Wednesday. 215,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,882. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $709.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 120.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oritani Financial by 118.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

