Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Analysts predict that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will post $900,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Organovo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $710,000.00 to $1.10 million. Organovo posted sales of $1.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organovo will report full-year sales of $3.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 746.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ONVO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 359,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,015. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 273,029 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

