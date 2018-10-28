O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Given a $318.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a top pick rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.00.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $326.08. 1,009,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $205.65 and a fifty-two week high of $351.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.35, for a total transaction of $1,526,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,181 shares of company stock valued at $43,458,132. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

