Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,416,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,300,285 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,824,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,663,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,218,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 25,019,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 922,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,661,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $690,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,551,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $685,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,965. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

