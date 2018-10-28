OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Holdings Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $88,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

OneMain stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.70. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

