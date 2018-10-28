OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,241 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

