OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.34 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $168,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $176.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $17,909,108.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

