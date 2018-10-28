OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,482 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after buying an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,923.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.