Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

In other news, Director John M. Suit II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $247,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,446 shares of company stock worth $76,214 and have sold 58,152 shares worth $1,997,064. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $486.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

