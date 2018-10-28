Okta (OKTA) Shares Gap Down to $54.94

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.87, but opened at $54.94. Okta shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 2105187 shares traded.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,319 shares of company stock valued at $40,704,691 in the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Okta by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Okta by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Okta by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.