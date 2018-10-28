Oil States International (OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

