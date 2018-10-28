Octanox (OTX) Market Cap Hits $56,764.00

Octanox (CURRENCY:OTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Octanox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Octanox has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Octanox has a market capitalization of $56,764.00 and $0.00 worth of Octanox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Octanox

Octanox (CRYPTO:OTX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Octanox’s total supply is 8,500,001 tokens. The official website for Octanox is octanox.org . Octanox’s official Twitter account is @OctanoxPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Octanox Token Trading

Octanox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octanox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octanox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octanox using one of the exchanges listed above.

