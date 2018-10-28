Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,014,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 981 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $90,320.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,467.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,476 shares of company stock worth $16,528,424. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $83.41 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

