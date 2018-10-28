Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB opened at $87.95 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.48.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $45,776.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,776.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Fisher sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,471,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,156.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,749 shares of company stock worth $12,874,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

