O Dell Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $103.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

