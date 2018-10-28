NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

