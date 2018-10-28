Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NWFL opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.10. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $40.58.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Ralph A. Matergia acquired 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $150,147.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,322 shares in the company, valued at $373,449.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,070 shares of company stock worth $185,313. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

