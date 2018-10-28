NorthWestern (NWE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a $58.28 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 396,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

