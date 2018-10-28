Northland Securities Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Skinbiotherapeutics (SBTX)

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SBTX stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Thursday. Skinbiotherapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Skinbiotherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

