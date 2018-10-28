Northern Trust Corp Has $24.31 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $190,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $219,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $231,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.49. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $5,099,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $10,027,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

