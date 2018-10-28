Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,228 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,540,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,134,000 after buying an additional 174,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 501,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 612,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 170,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

