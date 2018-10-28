Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,049 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.47% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $595,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,215 shares of company stock worth $789,757. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

