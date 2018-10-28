Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.60 ($6.51).

HEL:NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

