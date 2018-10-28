Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 33.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

