Nidec (NJDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.
Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nidec will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.
