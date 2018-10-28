Nice Ltd (NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,596,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 621.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 181,167 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Nice by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,231,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $103.23. 267,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,168. Nice has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.49 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

