Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.71. 336,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.54. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 265.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.