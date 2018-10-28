NewMarket (NEU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $352.89

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $352.89 and last traded at $360.72, with a volume of 3215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.18. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $563.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

