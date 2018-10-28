Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 120,611 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NFX opened at $20.05 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.07 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

