New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Nomura

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,978. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,786,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,288,000 after purchasing an additional 452,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $115,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

