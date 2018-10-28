NeoGenomics (NEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.42. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $624,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven C. Jones sold 203,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.