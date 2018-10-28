NeoGenomics (NEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.77

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 934936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.42.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Steven C. Jones sold 203,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $624,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,828.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,374,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 108,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

