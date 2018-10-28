Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 2,082,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,331. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,680. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 149,522 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
