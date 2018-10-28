Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.91.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 2,082,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,331. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 30,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,680. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 149,522 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.