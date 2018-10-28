Neil Berkett Sells 3,188 Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) insider Neil Berkett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.39), for a total transaction of £20,466.96 ($26,743.71).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 526.40 ($6.88) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

SGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 666.29 ($8.71).

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

